RSS

A Trick Of The Tail

Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Badgers are a #1 seed and will be playing in the west regional in St. Paul , MN. Wisconsin draws Vermont.Vermont finished eighth in Hockey East during the regular season and were helped in getting an at-large bid when Boston College beat Maine.. more

Mar 21, 2010 4:21 PM Theater

blogimage9145.jpe

The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

The Musical Box will perform live at the Pabst on Saturday, January 17 at 8pm. The Musical Box will be performing Genesis' classic album "A Trick of the Tail" for the first time. This will ,Promotions more

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES