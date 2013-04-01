A Trick Of The Tail
Sholem Aleichem: Laughing in the Darkness
Apr 1, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
NCAA Men's Hockey Championship Field Set
The Badgers are a #1 seed and will be playing in the west regional in St. Paul , MN. Wisconsin draws Vermont.Vermont finished eighth in Hockey East during the regular season and were helped in getting an at-large bid when Boston College beat Maine.. more
Mar 21, 2010 4:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Musical Box: A Trick of The Tail (2/15)
The Musical Box presents A Trick of the Tail on Monday, February 15 at the Pabst at 8pm. The Musical ,Sponsored Events more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
The Musical Box (1/17)
The Musical Box will perform live at the Pabst on Saturday, January 17 at 8pm. The Musical Box will be performing Genesis' classic album "A Trick of the Tail" for the first time. This will ,Promotions more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions