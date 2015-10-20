RSS

Tricky

theatrereview_itopia_a_(bynealeasterling).jpg.jpe

Photo by Neal Easterling

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s iTopia draws effectively from Gertrude Stein’s iteration of the Faustian myth, Doctor Faustus Lights the Lights. Employing excerpts from the text, choreography and dramatic scenes, it brings Stein’s 1938 ... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:34 PM Theater

tricky.jpg.jpe

British trip-hop god Tricky has canceled a number of U.S. tour dates, including his Oct. 10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, citing Visa issues. "Tricky has some juvenile offences for joyriding and forgery of the crown and the US authorities requ.. more

Sep 27, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

That should immediately prompt the public toquestion not only Sheriff Clarke’s management skills, but also his politicalmotives for such an extraordinary announcement. Those who suspect political chicanery are right ontarget. ,Taking Li... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES