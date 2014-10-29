Trilogy
Journey of a Track Star from the ’Hood
UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more
Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
'Return to Wake Robin' Recalls Trips Up North
A summer trip to northern Wisconsin is a rich tradition for many, including author Marnie Mamminga, who recounts childhood visits up north in Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Letters to Juliet
Sophie has it made. The fact-checker at the most desirable magazine on Earth, The New Yorker, bounces along the bustling streets of Manhattan as if she wandered from a Woody Allen romance, all the while dreaming of becoming a writer. Sophie... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews