Trinity Three Irish Pubs
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Auditions for Carrie: The Musical
It’sa Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on herhigh school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only abouta dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted intomusic.. more
Jul 25, 2014 9:12 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Short Orders (The Harp)
Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Halloween Shows
Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater