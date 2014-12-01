RSS

Trinity

onmusic_hughbob_cjfoeckler.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM On Music

blogimage19020.jpe

The story of the Manhattan Project has been told in fictionalized films and books, in documentaries and biographies. With Trinity, the development of the atom bomb is illustrated in black-and-white drawings and told in graphic-novel style..... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10994.jpe

The 15th “Most Awesomely Bad Song Ever” according to VH1—or, according to a less affectionate Rolling Stone ranking, the 15th most just-plain-annoying song—“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” isn’t all that representative of Crash more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage126.jpe

<p> It¹s been almost exactly 20 years since the <b>Cowboy Junkies</b> Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES