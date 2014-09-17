Tristan Taormino
Face-to-Face Anal Sex
What is the easiest way to have anal sex and look your partner in the face?People of all genders, and partners of all gender combinations, enjoy anal sex for many different reasons, and there are as many different creative more
Sep 17, 2014 12:43 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
I Don’t Enjoy Receiving Oral Sex
Is it possible for a female to not enjoy oral sex [performed] on her, or is he just doing it wrong?It’s possible that either one or both of these things are true—receiving oral sex could just not be your thing, your partner could need to pr... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:37 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Open Relationships, Anal Sex
My girl and I have been together for almost seven years now. Last year, I had a same-sex encounter and got caught. I’ve been with men in the past and always enjoyed the feeling it brought during sex. She has always known about my past exper... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:27 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
His-and-Hers Harnesses
My husband and I are thinking about exploring anal sex. We both want to get the experience of penetration. I would need a strap-on, and I want him to wear one too. Is this a crazy idea? Can you recommend a his-and-hers strap-on set? Also, a... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:10 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
How Can I Get My Wife Interested in Strap-On Play?
My wife and I have been married for five years and we have been together for ten. Ever since marriage, our sex life dropped to an unhealthy level of about one time per month on average. A couple of weeks ago more
May 30, 2013 2:15 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
How to Become a Sexuality Educator
Last week, I led a lunchtime discussion at UW-Milwaukee for students who are interested in becoming sexuality educators. I get questions about this whenever I do a workshop on a college more
Nov 16, 2012 2:19 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Banishing Boredom in the Bedroom
Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more
Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Spicing Up Your Usual Sex Positions
This is a question on how to spice up our repertoire of positions. What are some good positions for a well-endowed guy? My girlfriend and I usually go from missionary to cowgirl to a position called "the slide," and repeat... more
Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
The Return of Buttgirl
Earlier this month, my column featured one of the most frequently asked-about sex topics: Your new book, "The Anal Sex Position Guide," is about to be released. What's on ,SEXPress more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Sexpress 3 Comments