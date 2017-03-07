RSS

The Tritonics

stringsmeetska.jpg.jpe

Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more

Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM Local Music

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

tritonics.jpg.jpe

The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Local Music

arthappening_mata.jpg.jpe

Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined more

May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES