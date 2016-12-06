Trivia
Milwaukee's Oldest Bar Trivia League Turns Ten
Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Bucky's Offers Something Great Every Night of the Week
Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill on Okauchee Lake has been voted Waukesha County's #1 bar and grill, and for good reason. The restaurant is known for having something fun going on every night of the week.During the week, the focus is on the food. O.. more
Aug 14, 2015 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Star Trek: The Original Series 365 (Abrams), by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann
For a couple of generations, the original 1960s “Star Trek” was an encounter with Philosophy 101 in interstellar space as Kirk, Spock and McCoy wrestled with eternal questions, even as they contemplated the complications of advanced technol... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Trivia answers
Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?First baseman George Scott, with five, from 1972-1976Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL Cy Yo.. more
Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports