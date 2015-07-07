RSS

Trocadero Gastrobar

1382254_10151895021523116_175729598_n.jpg.jpe

Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more

Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM A&E Feature

aroundmke-trocadero-lowlands-group.jpg.jpe

via lowlandsgroup.com

Trocadero Gastrobar (1758 N. Water) has changed ownership. The LowlandsGroup, who also owns Cafe Hollander, Cafe Centraal, Cafe Bavaria and BeneluxCafe, has sold the restaurant to the owners of the Red Lion Pub, which openedin the space next to.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

glass-menagerie-show-image.jpg.jpe

In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more

Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Visual Arts

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more

Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17104.jpe

As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more

Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11123.jpe

The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10715.jpe

Trocadero has been open since 2001. In that time it has become a destination for wine, cheese plates, brunch and items with a French flair. After recently closing for a brief time to receive updates, Trocadero has reopened.The most obvious ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES