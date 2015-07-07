Trocadero Gastrobar
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Trocadero Has New Owners
Trocadero Gastrobar (1758 N. Water) has changed ownership. The LowlandsGroup, who also owns Cafe Hollander, Cafe Centraal, Cafe Bavaria and BeneluxCafe, has sold the restaurant to the owners of the Red Lion Pub, which openedin the space next to.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
"The Glass Menagerie, A Visual Dialogue" at the 10th Street Gallery
In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more
Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tosa’s German Beer Hall
The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more
Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force
As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Broadminded: Science and Surplus
The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trocadero Gastrobar’s New International Spirit
Trocadero has been open since 2001. In that time it has become a destination for wine, cheese plates, brunch and items with a French flair. After recently closing for a brief time to receive updates, Trocadero has reopened.The most obvious ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments