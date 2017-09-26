Trocadero
Awesome Crust, Cool Toppings at DiModa Pizza
DiModa Pizza & Hot Spot maintains Trocadero’s expansive nature, and offers some truly excellent Roman-style pizza. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
More Choices for Breakfast, Pizza and Polynesian, Plus Rebooting the Ambassador Hotel
This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
This Month in Milwaukee Restaurants
So far, the new year meant big changes in the Milwaukee dining scene, including many new restaurants, but also many closings as well. Here are the latest spots around town, from multiple pizza places,Dining Out more
Jan 24, 2017 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more
Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Red Star Cocktail Club Embraces The Craft Cocktail Movement
Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more
Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bill Moyers’ World
Talkis cheap on TV these days; after all, a talk show is only as smart as theinterviewer and dummies populate the public square. Of course, insightfulconversation can still be heard on TV and the best talk show hosts wereprobably insp.. more
Oct 31, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Café Benelux: Milwaukee's Summer Hot Spot
The Good Harvest Market, located at the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue, never really got off the ground. It always seemed like a lonely store. But the atmosphere has changed now that the market has been replaced by Café Benelux, the... more
Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘The Five Ancestors’ at Next Chapter Bookshop
History inspires great fiction, and tales of young heroes who succeed against insurmountable odds often top best-seller lists. In the collection The Five Ancestors, history and heroism come together in seven captivating young adult novels b... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Best Sunday Brunch
Trocadero 1758 N. Water St. 414-272-0205 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beers Aplenty
Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview