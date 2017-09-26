RSS

Trocadero

dimoda.widea.jpg

DiModa Pizza & Hot Spot maintains Trocadero’s expansive nature, and offers some truly excellent Roman-style pizza. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Short Order

diningout_dimoda_b.jpg.jpe

This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Dining Out

monsterpizza.jpg.jpe

So far, the new year meant big changes in the Milwaukee dining scene, including many new restaurants, but also many closings as well. Here are the latest spots around town, from multiple pizza places,Dining Out more

Jan 24, 2017 3:05 PM Dining Out

benelux.jpg.jpe

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more

Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Eat/Drink

thinkstockphotos-466936241.jpg.jpe

Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more

Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

red star cocktail club milwaukee trocadero.jpg.jpe

Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more

Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

doors open milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more

Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

 Talkis cheap on TV these days; after all, a talk show is only as smart as theinterviewer and dummies populate the public square. Of course, insightfulconversation can still be heard on TV and the best talk show hosts wereprobably insp.. more

Oct 31, 2012 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage15391.jpe

The Good Harvest Market, located at the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue, never really got off the ground. It always seemed like a lonely store. But the atmosphere has changed now that the market has been replaced by Café Benelux, the... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage11765.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

b52s.jpg.jpe

We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage9944.jpe

History inspires great fiction, and tales of young heroes who succeed against insurmountable odds often top best-seller lists. In the collection The Five Ancestors, history and heroism come together in seven captivating young adult novels b... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9551.jpe

The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Trocadero 1758 N. Water St. 414-272-0205 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2910.jpe

Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES