Trouble In Mind
Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys
The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more
Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: The Roots, Eminem
The Roots rose to prominence in the late ’90s by offering an organic alternative to the sample-heavy Puff Daddy hits of the time, but on their ninth studio album, How I Got Over, out today, they’re the ones doing the lazy sampling, reconstituting .. more
Jun 22, 2010 6:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Harlem, Jaill and Worrier Celebrate Seizure Chicken's Birthday
For every hundred music blogs that launch to great ambitions only to lie abandoned just months later, there are only a handful of blogs that carve out genuine niches for themselves and discover their own voices. One of the successful ones is Seizu.. more
May 26, 2010 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
BREAKING: Julie Lassa Will Run for David Obey’s Seat
An impeccable source is telling me that state Sen. Julie Lassa of Stevens Point will run for retiring Congressman David Obey's seat. More to come... UPDATE: It's official. State Senator Julie Lassa Launches Campaign In Wisconsin’s 7th Congres.. more
May 12, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Manchester Orchestra Added to Verge Festival; Temporary Discount
Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra, who canceled a planned performance at the Rave this weekend, have been added to the Verge Music Festival, along with Los Angeles' Scarlet Grey, Madison's Locksley and two Chicago bands, The Loyal Divide and Vi.. more
Apr 28, 2010 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phish
It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mindful of the Truth
Trouble in Mind, a drama by Alice Childress exploring race relations, occupies the "p Trouble in Mind ,Theater more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jason Powell Theater
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trouble In Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trouble In Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Be A Part of Ray Jivoff's Hair
The Sunset Playhouse recently announced an opportunity for local stage talent to become a part of Ray Jivoff%uFFFDs Hair. The Elm Grove Theatre Company will be launching a production of the pseudo-counter-cultural musical Hair guest-directed by .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater