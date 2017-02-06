RSS

True Grit

betterlivingaoscott.jpg.jpe

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

still-for-website.jpg.jpe

Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage15247.jpe

Deceptively framed as a science fiction yarn, Battle: Los Angeles is a loud and shallow, soldier-boy flick. Though no documentary exists within the framework of this story, the narrative unfolds docu-style, via jittery handheld cameras capt... more

Jun 24, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more

Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13474.jpe

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage13345.jpe

If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage6288.jpe

Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES