True Skool
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Turning Milwaukee into a Garden
Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more
May 16, 2017 4:04 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 10-16
Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rhythm Lab MicroFest @ Radio Milwaukee Studios
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more
Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Classic Fairytale Comes to First Stage
You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more
Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm
OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE 2 Comments