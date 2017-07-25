RSS

True Skool

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Urban farmers from diverse organizations and backgrounds are transforming Milwaukee. more

May 16, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 1 Comments

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Maegan Eli/88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more

Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Concert Reviews

You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more

Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Theater

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more

Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

