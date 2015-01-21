RSS

True West

Photo Credit: Aaron Kopec

The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more

Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

Sam Shepard’s True West is a remarkably tight dramatic study of two people. They’re both brothers. It’s the type of thing that lends itself quite well to intimate studio theatre productions. There was a Steppenwolf production of it that was aired .. more

Dec 7, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers return home today to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:10 p.m. more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Everyone knows Homer, if only from video games and bad movies; anyone who cares about modern poetry has read Cavafy and Elytis. Less familiar is the poetry of Greece from the thousands of years in between. Greek Poets: Homer to the Present ... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

