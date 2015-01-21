True West
True West Very Close to the Heart of Truth at the Alchemist
The dramatic heart of Sam Shepard's True West comes vividly to life on the intimate stage of the Alchemist Theatre this winter. Directed by Erin Nicole Eggers, the drama of two brothers feels intricately visceral.I really liked the work of Eggers.. more
Jan 21, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers return home today to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:10 p.m. more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Greek Poets: Homer to the Present (W.W. Norton), ed. by Peter Constantine, Rachel Hadas, Edmund Keeley and Karen Van Dyck
Everyone knows Homer, if only from video games and bad movies; anyone who cares about modern poetry has read Cavafy and Elytis. Less familiar is the poetry of Greece from the thousands of years in between. Greek Poets: Homer to the Present ... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books