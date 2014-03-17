RSS

Truman Lowe

dogs in ecstasy.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more

Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage19456.jpe

It's summer at the Charles Allis Art Museum, and curator Jane Brite and brilliant curatorial assistant and exhibition designer John Larner are busy arranging art ideas sprung from the talents of Wisconsin artists invited to share in the bou... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Visual Arts

Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened a.. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:44 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10091.jpe

Truman Lowe’s artistic legacy branches out from northern Wisconsin—Black River Falls, to be specific. In this scenic town, sculptor Lowe grew up in the Ho-Chunk community and attended Black River Falls Mission School. Lowe’s heritage has more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8409.jpe

Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage5075.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES