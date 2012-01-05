Trusty Knife
The Tim Russell Criminal Complaint
So news broke that three more people have been arrested as part of the 20-month John Doe investigation of Gov. Scott Walker's aides.The biggest news—as of now, at least—is that close Walker aide Tim Russell has been arrested and has been charged w.. more
Jan 5, 2012 7:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Cinema's Grand Prix
The split second danger of auto racing—and the in-the-instant efficiency of the pit crews—was never as vividly depicted. Le Mans (1971) set the bar for racing scenes higher than any other film has reached, especially in the digital age when ever.. more
Jul 7, 2011 12:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Radio Summer Camp Kick-Off w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The quadruple bill, a kick-off show for WMSE 91.7 FM's weekend Radio Summer Camp event, held the attention of a scattered but genuinely appreciative audience, who strode stage-front right away to catch The Trusty Knife's exuberant pop and s... more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Photos: The Trusty Knife
Photos by Matt Schwenke Photos by Matt Schwenke ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Matt Schwenke Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Record Store Day
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Record Store Day 2009
Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
The Trusty Knife w/ Thunders and The Reckless Hearts
One of the many young, noise-making Riverwest bands with high spirits and bloated line-ups, The Trusty Knife introduced themselves with an excellent 2007 split with their friends in the The Candliers, and e,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Trusty Knife and Crappy Dracula @ 7 Mile Fair
Shopperspaying the $1.50 entrance fee to 7 Mile Fair were unknowingly paying admis Scarface ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Cave Singers
Featuring former Pretty Girls Make Graves guitarist Derek Fudesco, Seattle trio The Cave Invitation Songs ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee