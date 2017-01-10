RSS
Truth In Sentencing
Are Judges Responsible for Wisconsin’s Mass Incarceration Crisis?
“The judges make the decisions that fill the prisons.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Is It Time To End Mass Incarceration?
Progressives and conservatives agree that it’s time to end mass incarceration. Wisconsin leads the nation in incarcerating African American men and spends $1.2 billion per year. The faith-based group WISDOM has provided action items to redu... more
May 12, 2015 8:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker Discovers Milwaukee
Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
