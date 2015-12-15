RSS

Truth Be Told

dsc_0082.jpg.jpe

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

artreview_culturejam.jpg.jpe

CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio present “Truth Be Told,” the fourth installment of a provocative series of exhibitions showcasing the work of 40 artists in a one-night event. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:33 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12326.jpe

Los Angeles’ El Ten Eleven conjures thoroughly detailed instrumental post-rock in the spirit of bands like Tortoise and The Mercury Program, only they do so with a lot fewer members: two, to be exact. Beefing up their sound with delay and more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES