Tune-Yards
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 23-29
tUnE-yArDs, Dave Chappelle, Method Man and more! more
Oct 21, 2014 11:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
tUnE-yArDs, The Walkmen, Jimmy Cliff, Sublime and B-52s Join the Summerfest Lineup
Summerfest headliners are coming fast and furious now. Today the festival announced another 21 side-stage performers, including a couple of acclaimed indie-rock acts (The Walkmen and tUnE-yArDs), reggae legends Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy Marley, vetera.. more
Apr 10, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Del The Funky Homosapien and Tune-Yards
Hip-hop is cluttered with aging '90s rappers clinging to their old styles under the stubborn assumption that repeating past glories is somehow more noble than legitimizing modern rap forms. Almost all of these rappers suffer from diminishing r.. more
Apr 19, 2011 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WCM’s ‘Music and Times of Jane Austen’
Acknowledging the strong ties between classicalmusic and literature, the Wisconsin Conser Sense and Sensibility ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Port Washington Pirate Festival
,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee