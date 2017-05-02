Turkey
Neotolia: Neotolian Song
On Neotolian Song, the duo at the heart of Neotolia (born in Turkey but living in Boston) frame musical traditions of their homeland in late-20th-century settings that suggest everything from ethereal prog rock to the exoticism of Dead Can ... more
May 2, 2017 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Miller Park's Menu Goes High End
Two words are almost guaranteed to make Miller Park Executive Chef John DiMartini cringe: fast food. Since taking over the park’s kitchens, he’s pushed back against the perception that stadium food has to be junk food by more
Apr 3, 2014 5:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Queen of Vaudeville: The Story of Eva Tanguay (Cornell University Press), by Andrew L. Erdman
Her biographer readily admits that Eva Tanguay wasn’t much of a singer or a dancer, and yet she was one of America’s biggest stars a century ago. Andrew Erdman uncovers Tanguay as an influence on the later, better more
Dec 20, 2012 3:59 PM David Luhrssen Books
Cry for Tolerance
Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more
Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Paul Gleason Books
Milwaukee Smoked BBQ Arrives on the South Side
For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Stocke, Brenner Discuss 'Love Affair With Turkey'
Milwaukee-born Joy Stocke and Michigan native Angie Brenner met on the balcony of a guesthouse on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. After discovering a shared love of travel, history, cuisine and literature, they began a 10-year journey... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books