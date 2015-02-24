Turner Hall Restaurant
A Third Life for Turner Hall Restaurant
With its new ties to Major Goolsby’s, the latest incarnation of the Turner Hall Restaurant focuses on pub staples. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out 1 Comments
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev.. more
Sep 17, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Downtown Dining Week
Leave the brown bag lunch at home and skip the leftovers for supper—it's time for Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week. 2013 marks the eighth year for this tasty annual more
Jun 5, 2013 4:47 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom’s small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts