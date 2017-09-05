RSS

Turner Hall

mkedancetheatrenetwork.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Around MKE

turner.jpg.jpe

This week, Jane’s Walk will return to Milwaukee for itssecond year of promoting community involvement via neighborhood walking tours.Six different parts of Milwaukee will be highlighted in this year’s tourseries, which runs.. more

May 1, 2017 5:44 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro.. more

Apr 27, 2017 4:45 PM On Music

16681816_10206600872339502_7857392270839396861_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

ehrmanprice.jpg.jpe

an interview with Robert Price and Bart D. Ehrman, speakers at Friday’s Mythinformation Conference at Turner Hall. more

Oct 18, 2016 9:12 AM Books 1 Comments

offthecuff_mattkemple.jpg.jpe

Matt Kemple discusses the founding of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. more

Jul 19, 2016 1:27 PM Off the Cuff

classicalreview_andrewnorman_byalexandragardner.jpg.jpe

The final concert of Present Music’s 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:54 PM Classical Music

eatdrink_5lilies.jpg.jpe

Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink

artpreview_hovercraft_(bymichaelgoeltzer).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Goeltzer

Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

foundfootage.jpg.jpe

In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more

Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Around MKE

stuff2.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Nick Semrad

October 9th, 2015, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, better known collectively as the hosts of the “Stuff You Should Know” podcast, stopped at Turner Hall for the Milwaukee leg of their tour. more

Oct 9, 2015 11:28 AM Comedy 1 Comments

leary-folksongs-of-another-america-c.jpg.jpe

AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more

Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

pbr.jpg.jpe

Wally Gobetz- Flickr CC

Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:00 PM Brew City Booze

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c.. more

Jul 10, 2015 7:06 PM , Sexpress

punchline_logo_2-01.jpg.jpe

There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more

Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Comedy

vogel hall.jpg.jpe

TheMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a1970s televi.. more

Aug 9, 2014 7:40 AM Theater

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America’s most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a st... more

May 22, 2014 1:35 AM Books

classical.jpg.jpe

Two very different, terrific singers were featured in concerts this weekend. Both sang old music, and both sang in highly evolved style. The similarities end there more

Apr 16, 2014 12:35 AM Classical Music

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more

Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Dining Preview

 Chineseactivist-artist Ai Weiwei could have enjoyed a comfortable career in hishomeland, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’sNest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comm.. more

Sep 30, 2013 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

