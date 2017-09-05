Turner Hall
Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class
On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan..
Sep 5, 2017
Explore and Engage with the Return of Jane’s Walk to Milwaukee
This week, Jane's Walk will return to Milwaukee for itssecond year of promoting community involvement via neighborhood walking tours.Six different parts of Milwaukee will be highlighted in this year's tourseries, which runs..
May 1, 2017
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Art Stop, Public Art and Artist Etiquette
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, once again we're discussing public art—specifically the public's general hatred of it. This month a Milwaukee artist pro..
Apr 27, 2017
21st Century Richard III Underground Downtown
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that..
Feb 10, 2017
Did Jesus Exist?
an interview with Robert Price and Bart D. Ehrman, speakers at Friday's Mythinformation Conference at Turner Hall.
Oct 18, 2016
Laughter is No Joke
Matt Kemple discusses the founding of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
Jul 19, 2016
Present Music’s Season Finale
The final concert of Present Music's 2015-2016 season, held at Turner Hall on Friday, June 3, comprised a mixed bag of works by American composers. Guest conductor David Bloom led 17 excellent musicians.
Jun 7, 2016
Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal
Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, "Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ...
Dec 8, 2015
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel.
Dec 1, 2015
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it "R. Mutt" and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc..
Nov 17, 2015
Stuff You Should Know Podcast Comes To Turner Hall
October 9th, 2015, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, better known collectively as the hosts of the "Stuff You Should Know" podcast, stopped at Turner Hall for the Milwaukee leg of their tour.
Oct 9, 2015
Alan Lomax in Wisconsin?
AlanLomax is associated with "discovering" Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc..
Jul 30, 2015
Pabst Brewing Makes its Triumphant Return to MKE
Last year, a Russian holding company acquired Pabst Brewing,and Milwaukeeans feared the worst. PBR has always been a beloved hometownbrand, even if they closed the MKE production line back in the mid-1990s. Butrejoice, PBR fans, because Pabst i..
Jul 16, 2015
Sexpress Podcast: Exes and In-Laws
This time on the Sexpress podcast: Dating a girl who still hangs out with her exes, and the red flags of an unstable potential mother in-law.Also: A very good Ray Romano impression. Do you have a question for Tyler and Liz? Submit it in the c..
Jul 10, 2015
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It's all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians..
Jun 16, 2015
Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation
TheMarcus Center's Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it's not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I'm walking onto the set of a1970s televi..
Aug 9, 2014
FDR’s Fight Continues
Sixty-nine years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, he remains one of America's most influential and respected presidents. While leading the country through the Great Depression, the New Deal and World War II, Roosevelt remained a st...
May 22, 2014
New Voices for Old Music
Two very different, terrific singers were featured in concerts this weekend. Both sang old music, and both sang in highly evolved style. The similarities end there
Apr 16, 2014
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda
Oct 23, 2013
Ai Weiwei: The Movie and the Book
Chineseactivist-artist Ai Weiwei could have enjoyed a comfortable career in hishomeland, especially after his contribution to Beijing's emblematic "Bird'sNest" Olympic stadium. But he bit his master's hand, posting blog comm..
Sep 30, 2013