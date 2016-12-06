Tweed Funk
Sacred ‘Modernizes’ ’90s Metal
The Milwaukee band Sacred put a contemporary spin on aggressive ’90s rock. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:52 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Tweed Funk: Come Together
Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 7-Nov. 13
One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more
Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tweed Funk
Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews