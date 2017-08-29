Twelfth Night
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017
Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
An '80s Pop Twelfth Night with Voices Found
“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more
May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Someday My Prince Won’t Come
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM Roger Rapoport A&E Feature
Intros and Outros at Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Theater RED’s Unrehearsed Twelfth Night
Viola is shipwrecked without a rehearsal as Theater RED presents a staging of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night performed entirely without rehearsals. The show will be staged for one night only. With no rehearsals and only one performance, t.. more
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare on 5th Street: Twelfth Night and a Partially Drunken Hamlet
Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more
Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Happenings: July 30
Commissioned to write an adventure play for Theatre Red, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered an unconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through the eyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria. A Lady In Waiting includes Ship... more
Jul 30, 2014 2:40 AM None - Do Not Delete Theater
Auditions for "Twelfth Night"
Storyteller Theater of Milwaukee and H+D Productions will be staging a production of William Shakespeare’s TwelfthNight this coming summer. They’re looking to cast the show thisweekend. It’s likely going to be an outdoor production of Shakespear.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT's 'Twelfth Night' Stays True to Form
Early reports painted American Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in dark and distinctly unfunny colors, an approach that director David Frank also implied in his program notes... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Optimist Theatre Intrigues With Imperfect 'Twelfth Night'
Optimist Theatre's free “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to a courtyard at Alverno College this month as the company presents Twelfth Night. Much like Optimist's production of The Tempest last year, Twelfth Night is an intriguing if off... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Free Shakespeare Part Two
Optimist Theatre had recently opened its web reservations system for its upcoming free outdoor production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. The show, which is being directed by Milwaukee Rep resident actor Laura Gordon, will be running June 16th Â.. more
May 30, 2011 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: An Invitation To Mistaken Identity
As Shakespearian shipwreck stories go, Twelfth Night is arguably one of the most fun. A complex mix-up of mistaken identities involving love, (requited and otherwise,) it’s a lot of fun for audience and ensemble alike.Early next week, The Wauke.. more
Feb 18, 2011 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Optimist's Twelfth Night in June
Midway through last week, Optimist Theatre announced its next Shakespeare In The Park show. Early December seems to be a more or less appropriate time to mention that the theatre company will be staging The Twelfth Night next June. Following .. more
Dec 9, 2010 10:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
