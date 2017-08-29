RSS

Twelfth Night

bardandbourbonbyjtbackesphotography.jpg.jpe

Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM Performing Arts Weekly

twelfthnightbylenvillano.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

comedyoferrors.jpg.jpe

Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more

Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

12n-up-next_orig.jpg.jpe

“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more

May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

aegatewayshakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_brandonherr_photobymatthewrodenkirch.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM Off the Cuff

Viola is shipwrecked without a rehearsal as Theater RED presents a staging of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night performed entirely without rehearsals. The show will be staged for one night only. With no rehearsals and only one performance, t.. more

Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_bardandbourbon_drunkenhamlet.jpg.jpe

Theatre Unchained will be launching a production of Twelfth Night towards the end of this month. The classic comedy will run Feb. 19 - Mar. 1. The tiny studio theatre space on 1024 S. 5th street can make for a really intimate fugue with Shakespear.. more

Feb 6, 2015 3:06 PM Theater

Commissioned to write an adventure play for Theatre Red, Milwaukee’s Liz Shipe delivered an unconventional reimagining of the well-known Robin Hood legend told through the eyes of Maid Marian’s servant, Aria. A Lady In Waiting includes Ship... more

Jul 30, 2014 2:40 AM Theater

twelfth night.jpg.jpe

Storyteller Theater of Milwaukee and H+D Productions will be staging a production of William Shakespeare’s TwelfthNight this coming summer. They’re looking to cast the show thisweekend. It’s likely going to be an outdoor production of Shakespear.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

Early reports painted American Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in dark and distinctly unfunny colors, an approach that director David Frank also implied in his program notes... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre's free “Shakespeare in the Park” returns to a courtyard at Alverno College this month as the company presents Twelfth Night. Much like Optimist's production of The Tempest last year, Twelfth Night is an intriguing if off... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre had recently opened its web reservations system for its upcoming free outdoor production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. The show, which is being directed by Milwaukee Rep resident actor Laura Gordon, will be running June 16th Â.. more

May 30, 2011 3:35 AM Theater

As Shakespearian shipwreck stories go, Twelfth Night is arguably one of the most fun. A complex mix-up of mistaken identities involving love, (requited and otherwise,) it’s a lot of fun for audience and ensemble alike.Early next week, The Wauke.. more

Feb 18, 2011 11:08 AM Theater

blogimage13637.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Midway through last week, Optimist Theatre  announced its next Shakespeare In The Park show. Early December seems to be a more or less appropriate time to mention that the theatre company will be staging The Twelfth Night next June. Following .. more

Dec 9, 2010 10:28 PM Theater

blogimage11896.jpe

While most rock artists of the 1960s faded to mediocre long ago, Richard Thompson remains vital. A batch of new songs recorded on tour, Dream Attic recapitulates many familiar elements of his sound without succumbing to redundancy. Echoes o... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11205.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

I don’t ask a lot out of life. I really don’t. Sure I’m a broke college kid on the brink of graduation where I will receive my overpriced degree in English Professional Writing and be thrown in the scary world of loans and babies, but I& more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy 2 Comments

blogimage6904.jpe

Even pirates need to make a profit. That, really, is what piracy is all about, Peter T. Le The Invisible Hook: The ,Books more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

