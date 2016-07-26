Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots Stick to Their Guns
The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Twenty One Pilots Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion
If you're a fan of the electro-alternative duo Twenty One Pilots who didn't get to see the group's Eagles Ballroom concert this weekend—and judging by how quickly that show sold out, there were quite a few of them—you are in luck. You'll have anot.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Norah Jones returns to the Riverside Theater, Nathaniel Rateliff sells out Club Garibaldi and Doomtree celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Turner Hall. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Vinyl Theatre Sign with Fueled By Ramen, Ready New Album
A decade after Fall Out Boy and their ilk brought third-wave emo to alt-rock airwaves hungry for a new sound ( any new sound), Fueled By Ramen remains a commercial powerhouse, with a roster that includes reliable unit shifters like Paramore, Young.. more
Aug 25, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Films of Bruce Conner, Program 1
Although he’s also renowned for his cross-genre work in a variety of disciplines (including assemblage, sculpture, painting and photography), Bruce Conner is most famous for his filmmaking. Particularly in the mannered 1950s, Conner’s eccen... more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee