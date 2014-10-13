RSS
Big Freedia w/ Rio Turbo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Shepherd Express's concert review of Big Freedia with Rio Turbo at Turner Hall Ballroom on October 12, 2014. more
Oct 13, 2014 11:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Mad Planet
Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
