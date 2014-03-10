RSS
Twerking
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reinventing Kochanski's, Defending Eyesores and Twerking to Click Bait
On this week's Disclaimer three-fer, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I take on a trio of topics. We start the show on a serious note, discussing the fatal shooting at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall and examining owner.. more
Aug 29, 2013 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rural Alberta Advantage @ Mad Planet
Nils Edenloff's searing vocals burnedthroughout the packed crowd like whiskey caught on f Hometowns ,Concert Reviews more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!