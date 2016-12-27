RSS
Twilight Zone
Home Movies/Out on Digital 12.29.2016
These movies out on digital in the next week. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Invasion of the Sci-Fi Bs
EdgarG. Ulmer had a remarkable career in Hollywood, in Yiddish-language movies andon “Poverty Row,” the independent studios that existed in Hollywood’s shadow,filling the bottom half of matinees (and later, drive-ins) with low-budgetfeat.. more
Sep 30, 2013 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
‘The Thief Lord’ Comes to First Stage
Much like Funke’spopular novel Inkheart, The Thief Lord has a moral complexityofte The Thief Lord ,None more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!