Twin Brother

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

It’s been about a half year since Milwaukee's Twin Brother played their last show—not an especiallylong time for most acts, but a veritable eternity for a group that has spentthe last three years gigging relentlessly. There’s good reason for t.. more

Jul 12, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

There was a time when lo-fi wasn’t a choice. Artists either had the money for a proper studio recording or they didn’t, and if they self-recorded on the cheap those shortcuts were bound to show. These days, of course, it doesn’t take a whole lot o.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Local Music

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more

Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM On Music 1 Comments

There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more

Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewij.. more

Nov 14, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Progressive rock is like pornography, Will Romano admits in his intro to Mountains Come out of the Sky: The Illustrated History of Prog Rock (Backbeat Books). It’s hard to define but you know it when you hear it. That said, definitions are ... more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Brocach Irish Pub continues its free patio movie series tonight with a screening of the Quentin Tarantino-penned, Tony Scott-directed crime caper True Romance . Christian Slater stars as a comic-store clerk who falls for a more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

America’s love affair with blue-eyed soul singer Taylor Hicks ended pretty much the moment he won the fifth season of the most popular show on television, “American Idol,” and to the surprise of pretty much nobody, Hicks was unable more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

