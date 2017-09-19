Twin Brother
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kyle Feerick Keeps Things Easy on ‘Heart’
Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more
Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Twin Brother’s Sean Raasch Takes a Solo Detour
It’s been about a half year since Milwaukee's Twin Brother played their last show—not an especiallylong time for most acts, but a veritable eternity for a group that has spentthe last three years gigging relentlessly. There’s good reason for t.. more
Jul 12, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Local Music Round-Up: defkid, Max Devereaux, Taylor, Awkward Terrible, Bleach Athletixx, Slang the Troubadour and Twin Brother
There was a time when lo-fi wasn’t a choice. Artists either had the money for a proper studio recording or they didn’t, and if they self-recorded on the cheap those shortcuts were bound to show. These days, of course, it doesn’t take a whole lot o.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Twin Brother Channel Otis Redding on "Way To Be"
In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more
Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Twin Brother Does Daytrotter
There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more
Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream "Blood Money and Treason," The Latest from Milwaukee Folk Rockers Twin Brother
Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewij.. more
Nov 14, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Journey to the Center of Prog Rock
Progressive rock is like pornography, Will Romano admits in his intro to Mountains Come out of the Sky: The Illustrated History of Prog Rock (Backbeat Books). It’s hard to define but you know it when you hear it. That said, definitions are ... more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
True Romance
Brocach Irish Pub continues its free patio movie series tonight with a screening of the Quentin Tarantino-penned, Tony Scott-directed crime caper True Romance . Christian Slater stars as a comic-store clerk who falls for a more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Maxwell w/ Jill Scott
With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grease
America’s love affair with blue-eyed soul singer Taylor Hicks ended pretty much the moment he won the fifth season of the most popular show on television, “American Idol,” and to the surprise of pretty much nobody, Hicks was unable more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong’
Terry Teachout’s previous biographical subjects are George Balanchine and H. L. Mencken, so it’s a boon to Louis Armstrong fans that Teachout chose the great man for this new life story. Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong (Houghton Mifflin Har... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books