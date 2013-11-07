Twist
Choosing the Right Lube for Anal Plugs
You’d mentioned in your “Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear” article of July 2010 that one aspect to be careful of was the tendency for lubricants, especially water-based, to be bodily absorbed and leave one stuck in a dry si... more
Nov 7, 2013 2:45 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
The Allure of the Streets
Twisted, a new book by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey, is the sequel to his 2011 release The Twist. Both stories center around the young journalist Travon Brown and his struggle to make sense of an urban more
Apr 29, 2013 4:33 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Wiyos
Bob Dylan handpicked this ragtag posse of vintage acoustic whizzes to open his 2009 tour of minor league baseball stadiums in an exercise in obscurity, eccentricity and, mostly, nostalgia. Named for an Irish street gang out of New York's ol... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews