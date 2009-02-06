RSS

Twista

The show I’m going to tonightSpiral Thetre’s production of Torch Song Trilogy is about 2.5 hours from open to close. That seems kind of like a long timenearly an eighth of a day. That sounds like a lot until you consider that most films are only a.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2583.jpe

Last time Twista was slated to play a V100.7-sponsored event, filling in at the last minute for a snowbound Soulja Boy at December’s Holiday Jam, Twista himself was a no-show, and promoters gave no e,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2576.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage241.jpe

The V100.7 Holiday Jam was probably the cruelest concert I have ever attended. It began promisingly enough: V100.7 DJ Reggie Smooth, the evening's emcee, announced that scheduled opener Soulja Boy wouldn't be performing, since the day.. more

Dec 31, 2007 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage241.jpe

December 13, 2007 Movieshave not been around long enough to acquire a degree of pr The Golden Compass ,A&E Feature more

Dec 14, 2007 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES