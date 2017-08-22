Twisted Path Distillery
Lonesome Stone Milling Brings Grains From the Driftless Region to Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Bring Back the Speakeasies
Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments
The Cheel to Host Craft Cocktail Takeover
Indianapolis’ Libertine Liquor Bar staff will get behind thebar at Thiensville restaurant and bar the cheel for their first Craft CocktailTakeover on Sunday, Aug. 21. A press release said the event aims, “to further promotecraft cockta.. more
Aug 18, 2016 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
'Homebrewing on Steroids'
Founded in 2014, James Larson and Tommy Vandervort’s Enlightened Brewing Company is going strong with popular and creatively named brews. The owners plan to expand their space and add a tasting room next month to meet rising demand. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Distillery Owner’s Twisted Path to Quality Spirits
Twisted Path Distillery, inside Lincoln Warehouse (2018 S. First St.), offers small-batch, scratch-made organic vodka, gin and rum made with distiller Brian Sammons’ own unique twists. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:32 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Celebration of Bittercube’s Fifth Anniversary
What can make a great cocktail spectacular? A splash ofbitters! Specifically, a splash of slow-crafted Midwest bitters by Bittercube.Made with raw, all-natural ingredients (no extracts or oils), Bittercube’s six varieties of bittersare recogniz.. more
Dec 5, 2014 3:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Boulevard Finds Religion in ‘The Savannah Disputation’
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on relig more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Toots and The Maytals w/ The Invaders
Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, Toots and The Maytals recorded a slew of ska, rocksteady and reggae hits that remain mainstays of the Jamaican songbook, including “Pressure Drop,” “54-46 That’s My Number,” “Ba more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee