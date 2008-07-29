Twiztid
No Critical Consensus on Nas' N-Word Album
It shouldn't be too surprising that Nas' untitled/N-word album has proved polarizing, but still, it's worth noting just how far over the map these reviews reach. HipHopSite, a reliable but often underrated source for rap opinions, crowned it with .. more
Jul 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dark Lotus
If a supergroup is comprised only of members of bands that nobody wants to hear, is it still considered a supergroup? No band begs that question more than Dark Lotus, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Twiztid
Face-painted, rappers more than a little indebted to the Insane Clown Posse, the Michigan Workingman’s Death ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee