RSS

Two Travelers

eric and magill.jpg.jpe

Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more

Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

eric magill.jpg.jpe

A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more

Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage9443.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9042.jpe

Historically, embroidery portrays more femininesubjects and cultural roles, but “Th Bold as Love ,Art more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES