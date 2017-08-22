Tyler Friedman has been a contributing writer for the Shepherd Express since 2013. He is a Lecturer and Doctoral Candidate in Philosophy at Marquette University where he is writing his dissertation on music in early twentieth century German philosophy (he’ll spare you the details).
Tyler Friedman
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Local Art Collectors Showcase Treasures in 'Milwaukee Collects'
A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Having Fun with Arts and Crafts
Off the Cuff interviews MéShelle, founder and owner of Charmbiance and Candlicious, about her wine-decorating classes and expanding art offerings. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:11 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Embracing the Whole World
Off the Cuff spoke with Al Durtka, President of the International Institute of Wisconsin, about the Holiday Folk Fair International’s past, present and hopes for the future. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:06 AM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
“Canstruction
The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Sets Bar High for 2016
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, is 2016’s inaugural Gallery Night and Day. The 35 participating venues around the Downtown area are setting the bar high with exhibitions of local and general int,Art more
Jan 19, 2016 5:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UW-Milwaukee Showcases Innovative Artists and Entrepreneurs in Annual Showcases
UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Trauma and Triumph in ‘Service Records’
In “Service Records: Documenting the Veteran Experience Through Art,” eight men and women turn to art to reflect upon their life in uniform. The show opens at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery with a reception on Friday, Nov. 13 from 5-... more
Nov 10, 2015 3:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New Thoughts on Art and Design
“Coffee Makes You Black and Other Letterpressed Aphorisms: Amos Kennedy @ MIAD,” part of the latter’s Creativity Series, takes place starting Nov. 11 and focuses on the works of provocative letterpress artist and bookmaker Amos Kennedy. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee's Bartenders Recommend Their Favorite Fall Beers
Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
Third Ward Art Festival Labor Day Weekend
The fourth annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held Labor Day weekend and feature works in all media by several Wisconsin artists. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Moon Portraits, Shadow Silhouettes, ‘A Study In Light’
“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more
Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Eggs Benedict’ Served at MAM
On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:15 p.m., Milwaukee Art Museum will host a panel discussion entitled “Art, AIDS, Religion and Censorship” inspired by Niki Johnson’s Eggs Benedict, a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI crafted out of 17,000 colored c... more
Aug 18, 2015 8:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee’s Terrence James Coffman at Charles Allis
After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more
Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Hidden Art Treasures Unearthed in Milwaukee, Displayed at Villa Terrace
“Hidden Treasures: Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts in our Midst” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum unveils a collection of antiques that has been hiding right under Milwaukee’s nose. The collection was amassed by Milwaukeean John... more
Jun 23, 2015 4:11 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Enduring Importance of Jazz
Off the Cuff sits down with Augie Ray and David Miller, board members of Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing jazz to the next generation. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:32 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Art Imitates Life at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery give us two new reasons to be impressed by the power of art to imitate life. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:41 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Kenilworth Open Studios
On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Sewings for Seafarers in ‘Haul Away Home’
In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Recommendations From the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival
A mid-fest report on the best that this year's Milwaukee Film Festival has to offer. more
Oct 4, 2017 1:20 PM Tyler Friedman Film
Refugees, the Apocalypse and the American Dream at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution’s commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Passion for Programming: Interview with Milwaukee Film's Anna Sampers
With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more
Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Opens Its Doors Sept. 23-24
: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Whitefish Bay Meets the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish in 'The Art of Dr. Seuss'
Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more
Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Modern Medievalist, Plein Air Enthusiast and Legend of Milwaukee Art Meet at the Cedarburg Art Museum
A trinity of new exhibitions featuring work by Michael Santini, Joseph Friebert and Kathie Wheeler opens at the Cedarburg Art Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 2017 Annual Members Show opens at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on Friday, S... more
Aug 29, 2017 3:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities
Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more
Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding
In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more
Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Tyler Friedman Concert Reviews
Calling All Artists: Greenfield Avenue Bridge Mural
Harbor District, Inc. calls for proposals (through Aug. 11) for a mural on the Greenfield Avenue Bridge; Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a free family day on Saturday, Aug. 5 centered on its exhibit, “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Lace and Death at Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts
Two exhibitions open on July 13 at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Also, John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Midsummer Festival of the Arts" and a photo exhibit, “Faces of a Fish Empire," at Milwaukee Public Central Libr... more
Jul 11, 2017 2:09 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
State of Contemporary Midwestern Art in Tory Folliard's 'Salon Show'
Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Big Ideas at Latino Arts
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Ken Vandermark and Nate Wooley Improvise for the Moment
No two performances are the same from the Ken Vandermark and Nate Wooley Duo. Vandermark and Wooley perform at the Sugar Maple in Bay View on Friday, June 23. more
Jun 20, 2017 3:09 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
‘Street Artists of Milwaukee’ at the Frank Juarez Gallery
In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts