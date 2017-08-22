RSS

Tyler Friedman

Tyler Friedman has been a contributing writer for the Shepherd Express since 2013. He is a Lecturer and Doctoral Candidate in Philosophy at Marquette University where he is writing his dissertation on music in early twentieth century German philosophy (he’ll spare you the details).

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

A new exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum opens on March 10: “Milwaukee Collects;" two new installations by Rebecca Keller open on March 12 at Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art: “What Remains is Dust: A Meditation on Obje... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:59 PM Visual Arts

Off the Cuff interviews MéShelle, founder and owner of Charmbiance and Candlicious, about her wine-decorating classes and expanding art offerings. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:11 PM Off the Cuff

Off the Cuff spoke with Al Durtka, President of the International Institute of Wisconsin, about the Holiday Folk Fair International’s past, present and hopes for the future. more

Nov 9, 2016 9:06 AM Off the Cuff

The international charity event Canstruction challenges architects, engineers and recovering Lego fanatics to construct elaborate sculptures entirely out of canned food, which are then donated to local hunger relief organizations. Milwaukee... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:16 PM Visual Arts

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, is 2016’s inaugural Gallery Night and Day. The 35 participating venues around the Downtown area are setting the bar high with exhibitions of local and general int,Art more

Jan 19, 2016 5:02 PM Visual Arts

UW-Milwaukee’s Design & Visual Communications program presents The Design Entrepreneur Showcase from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Kenilworth Square East, Third Floor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6-9 p.m., Kenilworth Square East lights u... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:17 PM Visual Arts

In “Service Records: Documenting the Veteran Experience Through Art,” eight men and women turn to art to reflect upon their life in uniform. The show opens at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery with a reception on Friday, Nov. 13 from 5-... more

Nov 10, 2015 3:46 PM Visual Arts

“Coffee Makes You Black and Other Letterpressed Aphorisms: Amos Kennedy @ MIAD,” part of the latter’s Creativity Series, takes place starting Nov. 11 and focuses on the works of provocative letterpress artist and bookmaker Amos Kennedy. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:40 PM Visual Arts

Our mission (and we chose to accept it) was to ask knowledgeable bartenders, bar managers and tavern proprietors what beers or wines or cocktails they’d recommend we try this fall. We set off wit,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 4:33 PM Fall Drinks Guide

The fourth annual Third Ward Art Festival will be held Labor Day weekend and feature works in all media by several Wisconsin artists. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:03 PM Visual Arts

“A Study In Light: The Artwork of Dave Niec and Todd Mrozinski,” an exhibit dealing with the interplay of light and shadow, opens Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. more

Aug 25, 2015 6:29 PM Visual Arts

On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:15 p.m., Milwaukee Art Museum will host a panel discussion entitled “Art, AIDS, Religion and Censorship” inspired by Niki Johnson’s Eggs Benedict, a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI crafted out of 17,000 colored c... more

Aug 18, 2015 8:31 PM Visual Arts

On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Visual Arts

After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more

Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Visual Arts

“Hidden Treasures: Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts in our Midst” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum unveils a collection of antiques that has been hiding right under Milwaukee’s nose. The collection was amassed by Milwaukeean John... more

Jun 23, 2015 4:11 PM Visual Arts

Off the Cuff sits down with Augie Ray and David Miller, board members of Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing jazz to the next generation. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:32 PM Off the Cuff

Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery give us two new reasons to be impressed by the power of art to imitate life. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:41 PM Visual Arts

On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Visual Arts

A mid-fest report on the best that this year's Milwaukee Film Festival has to offer. more

Oct 4, 2017 1:20 PM Film

Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution’s commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more

Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

: Doors Open Milwaukee, Sept. 23-24, finds more than 150 buildings in Downtown Milwaukee and its surrounding neighborhoods in their most hospitable mode. Maker Faire Milwaukee graces Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center, the same weekend. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:19 PM Visual Arts

Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more

Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Visual Arts

Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Visual Arts

A trinity of new exhibitions featuring work by Michael Santini, Joseph Friebert and Kathie Wheeler opens at the Cedarburg Art Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 2017 Annual Members Show opens at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts on Friday, S... more

Aug 29, 2017 3:38 PM Visual Arts

Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more

Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Visual Arts

In light of severe recent flooding in southwestern Wisconsin, CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide," has offered its services to regional artists in form of larg... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more

Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

Harbor District, Inc. calls for proposals (through Aug. 11) for a mural on the Greenfield Avenue Bridge; Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a free family day on Saturday, Aug. 5 centered on its exhibit, “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:02 PM Visual Arts

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more

Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Visual Arts

Two exhibitions open on July 13 at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts. Also, John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s “Midsummer Festival of the Arts" and a photo exhibit, “Faces of a Fish Empire," at Milwaukee Public Central Libr... more

Jul 11, 2017 2:09 PM Visual Arts

Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Visual Arts

No two performances are the same from the Ken Vandermark and Nate Wooley Duo. Vandermark and Wooley perform at the Sugar Maple in Bay View on Friday, June 23. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:09 PM Music Feature

In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Visual Arts

