Tyler Maas
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Summerfest Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy.. more
Jun 23, 2016 11:57 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Comedy and Local Coverage
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more
Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: War Steals the Show at Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Tour
Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more
Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record
Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more
Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rapper Milo Finds Kindred Spirits in the Hellfyre Club
Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more
Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Space Raft’s Science Fiction Madness
Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more
Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Forward Fabrics' Hometown Ts
Businesses don't get much smaller than Forward Fabrics, an online T-shirt shop launched this spring by Milwaukee writer and sports blogger Tyler Maas, who prints his shirts at Redwall Custom Screen Printing in Bay View... more
Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff 1 Comments
I’m Not a Pilot: Guitar-Free and Efficient
It’s not the most orthodox solution, but time-strapped bands having difficulty keeping their practice sessions on track could consider adding a cello player. It’s certainly worked for I’m Not a Pilot, the Milwaukee pop-rock quartet that more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Lovanova
Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Recap: War Steals the Show at Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Tour
Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more
Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Recap: Comedian Mike Birbiglia Riffed on Tardiness, Being Broke and the Muppets at the Pabst Theater
The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more
Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Throw Milwaukee Brings Winter Disc Golf to Estabrook
Believe it or not, winter will eventually come to an end. Birds will return, days will grow incrementally longer, and that small parcel of land between the sidewalk and street will no longer be a g,Sports more
Feb 20, 2014 1:50 PM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Q&A: Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Voiceover Work, 'Chozen' and 'Bob's Burgers'
Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Rapper Milo Finds Kindred Spirits in the Hellfyre Club
Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more
Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Comic David Koechner Displayed His Versatility at Turner Hall
While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Recap: Amy Schumer Leans On Crowd Work at the Riverside Theater
With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more
Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Martin Short Gave the Pabst Theater His All For "Laugh It Up Milwaukee"
Saturday’s long-anticipated Pablove Benefit Concert wasn’t the only event that was taking place in Milwaukee’s downtown for the sake of combating childhood cancer. As five of the city’s fin,Comedy Reviews more
Jan 19, 2014 7:19 PM Tyler Maas Comedy
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Nightclub Fights, Humiliation and Unlikely Hopes: The Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report
With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more
Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
49ers Run Out the Clock on the Packers' Season
The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more
Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Jim Gaffigan @ The Pabst Theater
Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release,Comedy Reviews more
Dec 31, 2013 10:51 AM Tyler Maas Comedy
Playoff Bound: Returning Rodgers and Cobb Drive Packers Comeback
For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more
Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Pittsburgh Steels One Away; Packers fall 38-31
Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more
Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Packers' Crazy Comeback Victory Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more
Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Keeping Playoff Hopes on Life Support, Flynn and the Packers Survive a Nail-Biter
It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more
Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
Lions Gobble Up Yardage in Thanksgiving Day Massacre
The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports more
Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Whiskeybelles Celebrate the Season with Covers and Liquor
Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
A Tie is What Counts as Good News for the Packers with Rodgers Out
The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more
Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM Tyler Maas More Sports