RSS

Tyler Maas

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's #1 cultural talk show, host Ryan Schleicher takes a week off while Matt Wild and I are joined by Milwaukee Record co-founder Tyler Maas for a discussion about this year's Summerfest lineup. The schedule is heavy.. more

Jun 23, 2016 11:57 AM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more

Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM On Music

cheech and chong up in smoke tour riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more

Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Comedy

milwaukee_record_photo_with_logo.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Troy Freund Photography

Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more

Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more

Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Local Music

ff.jpg.jpe

By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more

Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

space raft.jpg.jpe

Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more

Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Local Music

blogimage15563.jpe

Businesses don't get much smaller than Forward Fabrics, an online T-shirt shop launched this spring by Milwaukee writer and sports blogger Tyler Maas, who prints his shirts at Redwall Custom Screen Printing in Bay View... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage12888.jpe

It’s not the most orthodox solution, but time-strapped bands having difficulty keeping their practice sessions on track could consider adding a cello player. It’s certainly worked for I’m Not a Pilot, the Milwaukee pop-rock quartet that more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage11150.jpe

Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10096.jpe

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

cheech and chong up in smoke tour riverside theater.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Seminal stoner comics Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong have been giving potheads something to laugh about throughout the 1970s and into the ’80s with more than 10 iconic marijuana-theme,Comedy more

Mar 21, 2014 10:45 AM Comedy

2014.03.08 mike birbiglia comedian stand up pabst theater 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more

Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Comedy

throw milwaukee snow throw winter disc golf.jpg.jpe

Believe it or not, winter will eventually come to an end. Birds will return, days will grow incrementally longer, and that small parcel of land between the sidewalk and street will no longer be a g,Sports more

Feb 20, 2014 1:50 PM Milwaukee Bucks

hannibal buress color 3.jpg.jpe

Hannibal Buress has done it all in world of comedy. The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” scribe left the writer’s desk behind to focus on stand-up in 2010. His 2012 Comedy Centr,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 19, 2014 10:59 AM Comedy

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show more

Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Local Music

02.14.14 david koechner _ turner hires-37.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

While he’s unquestionably best known for his portrayals of “Whammy!”-shouting Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind and Michael Scott-enabling traveling salesman Todd Packer on “The Office,” D,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 17, 2014 9:59 AM Comedy

amy schumer riverside theater milwaukee sara bill 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

With a pair of unforgettably strong Comedy Central Roast appearances, more than a decade logged in comedy clubs spread throughout all corners of the country as well as a pair of rock solid and fear,Comedy Reviews more

Feb 14, 2014 10:34 AM Comedy

martin short piano.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Saturday’s long-anticipated Pablove Benefit Concert wasn’t the only event that was taking place in Milwaukee’s downtown for the sake of combating childhood cancer. As five of the city’s fin,Comedy Reviews more

Jan 19, 2014 7:19 PM Comedy

benjamins.jpg.jpe

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

milwaukee bucks.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: nba.com

With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more

Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

aaron rodgers colin kaepernick 2014 green bay packers playoffs hug.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The 2013 Green Bay Packers season ended the same way it had last January, and with the same outcome in which the past two seasons began—a Packers loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The,Sports more

Jan 6, 2014 9:22 AM More Sports

jim gaffigan pabst theater milwaukee new year.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release,Comedy Reviews more

Dec 31, 2013 10:51 AM Comedy

aaron rodgers green bay packers chicago bears 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more

Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM More Sports

green bay packers at pittsburgh steelers allen 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Last time the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers met, the iconic franchises with rich winning histories were vying for victory in Super Bowl XLV. While not quite the same immense internation,Sports more

Dec 23, 2013 10:16 AM More Sports

packers at dallas cowboys 2013 eddie lacy.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time the Packers went to Dallas, the team was paying its inaugural visit to Cowboys Stadium (now called AT&T Stadium), playing for the right to take the Lombardi Trophy back home. For,Sports more

Dec 16, 2013 9:18 AM More Sports

packers falcons 2013 recap green bay matt flynn.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more

Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM More Sports

milwaukee wave.jpg.jpe

With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more

Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM More Sports

packers lions 2013 thanksgiving game.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The Detroit Lions hosting a Thanksgiving Day game has become as much a part of the holiday tradition as turkey and stuffing, post-meal naps, and weird uncles saying inappropriate things at the dinn,Sports more

Nov 29, 2013 10:50 AM More Sports

whiskeybelles.jpg.jpe

Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Local Music

packers minnestoa vikings matt flynn 10 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more

Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES