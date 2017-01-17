Tyne Darling
Mostly staying low in the mix, the shimmers and squalls of manipulated feedback coursing throughout Tyne Darling’s These Ghosts act like an ongoing commentary on the forlorn tableaux sung by someone who could claim victory in a Tom Petty im... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Tyne Darling Ties Up Loose Ends on ‘These Ghosts’
Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee singer-songwriter Tom Vollman moved to a Manhattan walk-up apartment with a piano as one of its few furnishings. When the weather got miserable, out came these dirge-like songs for his band, Tyne Darling. You won't find a great su... more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews