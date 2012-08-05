Type O Negative
Milwaukee Comedy Fest Day Two
The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more
Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
The Spinners @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m. Thoughthey were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, The Spinnerswere mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the1970 success of their Stevie Wo,This Week in Mi... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Prince Fielder: Why His Signing Benefits the Milwaukee Brewers A
It was made official on Friday that Prince Fieldersigned a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers. The deal, worth$6.5 million in 2009 and $11.5 million in 2010, includes a $1 millionsigning bonus. Averaged out, the deal actually works o.. more
Jan 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Type O Negative
Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metal—goth metal—by f The Origin of Feces ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jun. 12 - Jun. 18
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee