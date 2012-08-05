RSS

Type O Negative

 The Early ShowThe Milwaukee Comedy Fest of 2012 rolled into its second evening with its single longest evening on the fest. The first show started at 7:30 pm. The last show started at midnight. As with the previous evening, the distinctively .. more

Aug 5, 2012 11:10 AM Theater

12566919524ae798f0c39e3.jpg.jpe

The Spinners @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino, 8 p.m. Thoughthey were born of Detroit and initially signed to Motown, The Spinnerswere mostly ignored by the legendary Motor City label, even after the1970 success of their Stevie Wo,This Week in Mi... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It was made official on Friday that Prince Fieldersigned a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers. The deal, worth$6.5 million in 2009 and $11.5 million in 2010, includes a $1 millionsigning bonus. Averaged out, the deal actually works o.. more

Jan 25, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2512.jpe

Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metal—goth metal—by f The Origin of Feces ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

1213068531484df4f33bf82.jpg.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES