U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is Getting a Much-Needed Redesign
Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage is getting a makeover. Actually it's a little bit more than a makeover: The stage will be completely torn down and replaced with what the festival announced today as "a new, larger stage with an enhanced.. more
Dec 8, 2016 4:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phantogram @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Sometimes things just aren’t your fault. Phantogram’s show Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Stage at Summerfest suffered from mixing troubles that often turned the duo’s hip-hop infused ele,Concert Reviews more
Jul 7, 2014 9:41 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
The Hold Steady @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
The Hold Steady have spent much of their career described as the America’s best bar band, and while this description may give you some associative insight into how they sound, it doesn't do justi,Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2014 1:27 PM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 26-July 2
Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more
Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
AWOLNATION, Matt and Kim, Grouplove Among Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Headliners
The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26 8:00 pm twenty one pilots 10:00 pm GrouploveJune 27 8:00 pm Capital Cities .. more
Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Fabulous NYE Party
The St. Francis Brewing Co. (3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is hosting a New Year's Eve party on December 31st from 9pm until 2am. They will be offering a DJ and dancing; appetizers and a dessert buffet; party favors; a Midnight champagne toast... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Thread Baring
Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renow... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee