U.S. Senate
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Election 2012: Vote for Tammy Baldwin for U.S. Senate
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Tammy Baldwin for U.S. Senate.There are vast differences between Baldwin and her Republican opponent, former Gov. Tommy Thompson more
Oct 31, 2012 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features