Uber Tap Room

aroundmke_adamrichman.jpg.jpe

"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to.. more

May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_beer.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Eat/Drink

1959507_516452611797499_579637863_n.jpg.jpe

To stand out in the crowded craft beer market these days, you need a solid hook to attract people to your brand. Madison-based MobCraft Beer has developed a unique draw that has earned them a lot of attention from beer aficionados, as well ... more

Apr 7, 2014 5:58 PM Dining Preview

blogimage11659.jpe

The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

