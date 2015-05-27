Uber Tap Room
Travel Channel Show to Feature Milwaukee’s Uber Tap Room Tonight
"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to.. more
May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Beer Week
Milwaukee Beer Week, April 18-25, includes tap takeovers, rare beer tastings, beer dinners and beer sampling at locations all around the city. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Wisconsin's Crowd-Sourced Brewery
To stand out in the crowded craft beer market these days, you need a solid hook to attract people to your brand. Madison-based MobCraft Beer has developed a unique draw that has earned them a lot of attention from beer aficionados, as well ... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:58 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee