One of the best ways to give back to the Milwaukee community is by supporting its amazing small businesses. During Milwaukee Small Business Week (June 1-5), I invite you to get to know the small businesses in your area—meet the owners, ask them th.. more

Jun 3, 2015 6:20 PM Around MKE

One art space in the metro area that is often overlooked is the department store window gallery at the Racine Art Museum (441 Main St.). The windows from the original downtown retail space remained even after the building was renovated to c... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

