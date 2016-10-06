Ufo
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Begins October 14
The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more
Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: March 3-9
The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more
Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Flying Saucers Over Milwaukee!
Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 3 Comments
New Year's Eve Fun for the Whole Family
Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags andring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve WaterparkSpecial! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more. Paradise Landingboasts 20,000 squ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Beastie Boys Give it Another Try
Last time I saw the Beastie Boys was Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2004. I remember the date because that was one day after the 2004 presidential election, and the day it became quickly indisputable—after a slight glimmer of hope caused by some voting irregu.. more
Oct 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UFO
The group’s best known member—guitarist Michael Schenker, also of Scorpions&m The Monkey Puzzle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee