Ufos
The Close Encounters Man
Mark O’Connell’s first book is a biography of a larger-than-life astronomer, professor and pioneer of the field known as “Ufology"—J. Allen Hynek. Mark O’Connell will discuss Hynek on Wednesday, June 14, at Boswell Book Co. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:05 PM Tea Krulos Books
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Coming Back for Another Year
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is back for anotheryear, beginning Friday, October 14 and ending on Sunday, October 16. Friday’s lineup includes a VIP dinner party at Mitchell ParkPavilion on the Lagoon, the Cedarburg Ghost and Dark H.. more
Aug 8, 2016 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Kneel to Neil
For the sixth year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young’s songbook are gathering at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee