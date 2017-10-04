Uihlein Hall
'Rent' Remains Relevant
Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more
Performing Arts Weekly: June 15-21, 2017
“Tessellate 2017" appears at UW-Milwaukee’s Kenilworth Square East; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical appears at the Marcus Center this month via a national tour company; the Wisconsin Philharmonic winds play, for the first time, in Ket... more
Jun 13, 2017 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly 2.9
Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more
Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Uihlein Hall Hosts 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more
Jan 10, 2017 7:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pop Con Brings Caroll Spinney and Other Childhood Favorites
This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Brahms Festival Ends on a High Note
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more
May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Deathless Charm of ‘Die Fledermaus’
Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more
May 3, 2016 2:35 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Touring Broadway Intimacy
There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more
Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Examining Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘Madama Butterfly’ Returns to Milwaukee
The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more
Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
‘Mormon’ at the Marcus Center
Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s musical satire The Book of Mormon settles into the Marcus Center quite nicely late this month. more
May 26, 2015 9:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shadowy Echoes of Beloved Animation
Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Touring Broadway Production of ANYTHING GOES
I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more
Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Opens Season with ‘Don Giovanni’
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more
Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Joyce Yang returns for all-Rachmaninoff Concert
Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more
Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Beethoven's Musical Imagination
Praising the great symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven seems as redundant as extolling the significance of the Lincoln Memorial. Whereas the mighty edifice remains forever marooned in stationary glory, Beethoven’s wondrous third, seventh and... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:19 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature