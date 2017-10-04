Uihlein Hall

RSS

Regretfully, 20 years after its premiere, Jonathan Larson’s Rent is still very relevant to our lives and culture. more

Oct 4, 2017 2:36 PM Theater

“Tessellate 2017" appears at UW-Milwaukee’s Kenilworth Square East; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical appears at the Marcus Center this month via a national tour company; the Wisconsin Philharmonic winds play, for the first time, in Ket... more

Jun 13, 2017 1:26 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

Cabaret Milwaukee continues its “Apothecary” saga with Curse of the Apothecary at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery; The Fruition of a Delusion, an original performance piece by Cooperative Performance, shows at Marquette Universi... more

Feb 7, 2017 4:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that havecelebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukeewill celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihle.. more

Jan 10, 2017 7:07 PM Around MKE

This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more

Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more

May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Classical Music

Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more

May 3, 2016 2:35 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more

Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hans Graf will perform Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Jan. 30-31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:38 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more

Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM A&E Feature

Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s musical satire The Book of Mormon settles into the Marcus Center quite nicely late this month. more

May 26, 2015 9:23 PM Theater

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more

Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Theater

marcussenter.org

I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more

Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s season opener promises a stunning, provocative departure from their usual format with a live performance of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, one of the 10 most frequently performed operatic works more

Sep 11, 2014 11:59 AM Classical Music

Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more

May 7, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more

Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM A&E Feature

George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Classical Music

Praising the great symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven seems as redundant as extolling the significance of the Lincoln Memorial. Whereas the mighty edifice remains forever marooned in stationary glory, Beethoven’s wondrous third, seventh and... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:19 AM A&E Feature

