Umami Moto

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more

Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM On Music

On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more

May 12, 2010 7:24 PM On Music

Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM On Music 6 Comments

Several readers and a couple of acquaintances e-mailed me for my take on a letter to the editor I posted this week from "Concerned Concert-goers," a group frustrated by how recent shows at the Pabst Theater (Neko Case) and Turner Hall Ballroom (An.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

 Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

In 2007,Michael Polaski purchased two restaurants that went by the name Monsoonand featured Asian fusion cuisine. He planned to close them both andreopen the restaurants under different names. The first to reopenbecame Mi-Key’s, located along... more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

