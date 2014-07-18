Umami Moto
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more
Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sage Francis Takes His Indie-Rapper Label Literally
On his 2002 debut Personal Journals, Sage Francis introduced himself as one of underground rap's great raw talents, a commanding slam-poet and earnest songwriter who distinguished himself from his closest corollary, Atmosphere's Slug, with an inci.. more
May 12, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Tragedy of the Gin Blossoms
Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 6 Comments
Concerned Concert-goers Redux
Several readers and a couple of acquaintances e-mailed me for my take on a letter to the editor I posted this week from "Concerned Concert-goers," a group frustrated by how recent shows at the Pabst Theater (Neko Case) and Turner Hall Ballroom (An.. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Menu of the Americas
Milwaukee Street is getting another makeover, and once again Omar Shaikh and Tom Wackman are responsible for the change. The duo also owns Kenadee's and Carnevor, and last year opened Umami M,None more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Fine Fusion
MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Brookfield’s Best
In 2007,Michael Polaski purchased two restaurants that went by the name Monsoonand featured Asian fusion cuisine. He planned to close them both andreopen the restaurants under different names. The first to reopenbecame Mi-Key’s, located along... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview