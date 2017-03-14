RSS

Umberto Eco

twentydaysofturin.jpg.jpe

The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM Books

 Anticipation for December’s release of the film adaptation of Les Miserables rests on the success of the Broadway musical based on one of the 19thcentury’s signature novels. Anyone interested in the deep underpinnings ofVictor Hugo’s.. more

Nov 3, 2012 4:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Umberto Eco is mainly known in America as the engaging, intell Foucault’s Pendulum ,Books more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES