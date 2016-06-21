RSS

Umbrella Music Group

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

yodot.jpg.jpe

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

blogimage6233.jpe

"Umbrella Music Group Releases a New Mixtape" isn't exactly a novel headline at this point. UMG has been one of city's most prolific rap collectives for years now, and certainly one of the most consistent. The group's latest free mixtape, though, .. more

Jan 6, 2011 5:18 PM On Music

blogimage4965.jpe

Milwaukee rapper Yo-Dot’s new mixtape, Dot Balistrerri, opens with a Godfather-esque orchestral interpolation of the infamous “you can’t stop me now” riff from The Whatnauts’ “Message From A Black Man,” before erupting a half minute later into the.. more

Feb 26, 2010 4:39 PM On Music

blogimage4914.jpe

Milwaukee's most productive rap collective, Umbrella Music Group continues to release a stream of free new music on its Web site every month. The latest is Both Sides of the Mirror, a mixtape from UMG's Misen Lync, the trio comprised of rappers T... more

Feb 16, 2010 6:44 PM On Music

blogimage6233.jpe

When the Clash recorded "Rock the Casbah," they probably didn't think their call to upend the Middle East status quo would be covered by a singer with ties to an actual Casbah. An Algerian born singer living in Paris, Rachid Taha gained att... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4965.jpe

Soaring unemployment. A plummeting stock market. Economic recession with no end in sight. Things don't get any better for business brokers,The New Economy more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4914.jpe

Though the vocal group has explored other topics on their infrequent studio albums, Rockap Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES