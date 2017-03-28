Umphrey'S Mcgee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 30 - April 5, 2017
Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more
Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Twin Cities producer Ryan Olson was one of the driving creative forces behind Gayngs, the sprawling 25-member soft-rock collective that included members of The Rosebuds, Megafaun and Bon Iver. His more
Oct 30, 2013 12:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Three Nights of Halloween Mash-Ups at the Riverside Theater
Not that jam bands necessarily need a reason to break into a cover song, but Halloween holds special significance in jam circles, as many of the scene's biggest bands use the occasion to play dress up and play even more elaborate and high-concept .. more
Jul 8, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Umphrey's McGee Will Do Two Nights at the Riverside
Joining the elite company of Widespread Panic, one of the few other jam bands big enough to play multiple nights at the Riverside Theater, Umphrey\'s McGee will headline the Riverside on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, the venue announced t.. more
Jun 6, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Umphrey's McGee
Among the heaviest and most prog-rock influenced of the major bands on the jam scene, Umphrey's McGee draws particularly from Pink Floyd, Genesis and Dream Theater, but they are of course as prone to the same genre-hopping that their Bonnar... more
Nov 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Project/Object and The Hue
The 1993 death of Frank Zappa has done nothing to tame the iconoclast rocker’s fanatical following, and in the years since a cottage industry of Zappa tribute bands, concerts and albums has thrived. Some of the biggest players in the Zappa ... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Las Vegas Glamour
Latest Religious Messages David Cerullo, who came to prominence after purchasing th The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE