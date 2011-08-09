RSS
Umpires
He Lives to Make Us See Red
Now we're really getting somewhere with this baseball season! And not just first place, where the Brewers may have settled in for good. That's nice, but Milwaukee also has gained something every fan base loves: a top-shelf villain to root a... more
Aug 9, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Open Auditions For Neo-Vaudeville Show
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has announced that it will be holding auditions for its upcoming show Gaslight Revue. It’s a vaudeville-style variety show, which means that the Sunset is really looking for any kind of talent at all here. Comed.. more
May 24, 2010 11:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Umpire
,Sports more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!